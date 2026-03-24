Kankakee police investigate shots fired on North Evergreen Avenue

Kankakee police said they investigated a report of shots fired at approximately 8 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of North Evergreen Avenue.

When officers arrived, they pulled over two vehicles that were in the area at the time, police said.

It was determined neither was related to the incident, and both were released.

Officers spoke with a female teen sitting on the porch of a residence in the 200 block of North Avenue. She was uncooperative, police said.

Officers did find five spent 9mm shell casings in the west alley behind the residence in front of the garage.