Funeral services, public visitation set for Aroma Park tornado victim

Maurice Norington, 65, of Aroma Park, died in his home, apparently from injuries sustained during the tornado, on March 10, 2026. The family have announced funeral arrangements and a public viewing and visitation. (Provided by Monique Norington-Joseph)

Funeral services and a public viewing and visitation have been set for Maurice Norington, the 65-year-old Aroma Park resident who was the only Illinois fatality from the March 10 tornado.

Norington, who grew up on a farm in Pembroke Township and graduated from St. Anne Community High School, was a U.S. Army veteran and retired horse trainer and breeder.

Norington died in his home after suffering injuries apparently caused by storm damage to his residence on Oakwood Drive, according to the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office.

Flowers are placed on the doorstep to Maurice Norington's home in Aroma Township on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (Tiffany Blanchette)

The public viewing and visitation will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, at Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.

A celebration of life service has also been scheduled for Thursday, March 26, at Corinthian Temple Church of God in Christ in Chicago, with the wake taking place at 10 a.m. and the funeral to follow from 11 a.m. to noon.

Lastly, a burial service will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, March 27, at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.

“Maurice Norington was more than a victim of a natural disaster – he was a man whose life reflected discipline, humility, and quiet strength,“ Norington’s family said in a news release. “Raised in the Pembroke Township community, Maurice built a life rooted in service, family, and a deep love for horses.”

Maurice Norington, 65, of Aroma Park, died in his home, apparently from injuries sustained during the tornado, on March 10, 2026. (Provided By Monique Norington-Joseph)

The family also said that Maurice worked his way through the ranks at Arlington Racetrack, starting as a hotwalker, then becoming a groomer, horse owner and ultimately a licensed trainer.

This was a rare and meaningful accomplishment, particularly as an African American man in the industry, the family said.

“Known throughout the backstretch community as a ‘mover and a shaker,’ Maurice earned the respect of trainers, riders, and crews alike,” according to the release.

“His colleagues remember him not only for his skill and work ethic, but for his generosity, humility and willingness to support others. He was deeply loved – both on and off the track.

“Beyond his professional life, Maurice was a devoted brother, uncle, and friend who showed up for his family in meaningful ways – offering support, encouragement and love. There was rarely a person he met who did not walk away impacted by his kindness.

“His passing has deeply affected not only his family, but also the broader communities of Pembroke Township, Aroma Park and Kankakee County, where neighbors, friends and organizations have come together in an extraordinary show of support.”