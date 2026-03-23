Kankakee County reminds property owners to obtain permits for storm repairs

As property owners in Kankakee County begin cleanup and repairs following the recent storm, the Kankakee County Planning Department’s Building Division is reminding residents that permits are required before repairing or rebuilding.

What Repairs Require Permits

Repairs and replacements requiring permits include roofing, electrical systems, walls, plumbing, siding and gutters, heating and air conditioning, interior finishes, sheds and accessory structures, cabinets, foundations, flooring, windows and doors, fences, and decks and porches.

Special Considerations for Floodplain Properties

Special conditions apply to buildings located in the floodplain, and additional regulations and inspections are required. Property owners in floodplain areas should contact the Building Division for specific requirements.

Financial Assistance Available

State and federal assistance may be available to property owners to reduce the chances of future flood damage. Mitigation assistance may cover costs of relocation or for elevating or purchasing flood-damaged structures. Property owners with flood insurance policies may also be eligible to obtain up to $30,000 to protect a structure from future flood damage.

Choosing a Contractor

All contractors performing repair work must be registered with Kankakee County. Registration ensures that contractors have the necessary insurance policies in place. A listing of currently registered contractors is available at www.kankakeecountyil.gov

Contact Information

Property owners with questions about permits or damage should contact the Building Division of the Kankakee County Planning Department at (815) 937-2940.