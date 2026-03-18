What to look out for as polls close in Kankakee County

The polls have closed in Kankakee County, and here’s what to look out for as the ballots are counted.

There wasn’t much locally for Kankakee County residents to decide on; not a single local position was decided during Tuesday’s election.

Instead, residents should turn their eye to some statewide races, like the race for the 1st Congressional District.

Marcus Lewis and Christian Maxwell are competing for the Republican nomination, while incumbent Jonathan Jackson faces write-in competition from Jerico Brown for the Democratic nomination.

Click here for live election results.