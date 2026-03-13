Manteno softball brings the bats on opening day: Thursday’s Daily Journal roundup

Softball

Manteno 24, Bloom 4: At home, the Panthers opened the season with a blowout four-inning win that included a 10-run first inning and 11-run third.

Maddy Clark allowed three earned runs on four hits and struck out eight in a complete game. She also went 2 for 2 with a walk and two runs and RBIs apiece. Alyssa Singleton was 2 for 2, walked and scored three times each and drove in four. Mia Shedwill had a hit, scored four times and drove in a pair, while Ginny Kvasnicka and Mady Dye each had a hit and scored three runs.