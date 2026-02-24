Evan Eckhoff takes over as new Kankakee County Speedway promoter

Evan Eckhoff, of Onarga, stands at the Kankakee County Speedway on Feb. 18, 2026, where he has stepped up to be the new track promoter, allowing for the 2026 season to commence. (Tiffany Blanchette)

As is the case with many members of the Kankakee-area racing community, Evan Eckhoff has been coming to Kankakee County Speedway for as long as he can remember.

Before he was born, his dad, Ernie Eckhoff, was a racer.

His Uncle Donnie Denton was also a mainstay at the speedway, and when Denton died in 2011, Eckhoff decided he wanted to follow in Denton’s footsteps and race as well.

Now, after five years out on the track, Eckhoff will be stepping into a new role this upcoming season as the speedway’s promoter, helping run a place that has always been special to his family, as well as countless others.

“Actually, being a part of it and racing and everything, you learn how many people are in the same situation,” he said. “They’ve been coming out here their whole life, and they grew up in this. Their family raced. Their grandparents, uncles, dads, brothers and it’s just a circle.”

Eckhoff, a 2000 graduate of Kankakee High School and current Onarga resident, already had plenty on his plate with his day job as a crane operator at Nucor Steel in Bourbonnais and with a bounce house business on the side

So when promoter Billy Knippenberg Jr. began the search for his successor back in late July, the opportunity wasn’t something on Eckhoff’s to-do list.

But as the search stretched into its seventh month, and seemingly no one was prepared to take on the responsibility, Eckhoff talked things over with his wife, Sarah, and came to the conclusion that someone had to grab the wheel.

“I started fearing that if the equipment got sold off, the track would never open,” he said. “Is it something I knew anything about? Absolutely not. ... I’m going to make the best of it. I absolutely am.”

Changing gears

Like Eckhoff, Knippenberg was a driver who simply wanted to do his part to help keep Kankakee racing around when he took over as promoter in 2022.

He was looking to take a step back from the role, but with very few people showing over the six and a half month process of searching for his successor, he had to change gears.

“I was trying to find somebody to buy the business from me, the equipment and everything, and that just wasn’t happening,” Knippenberg said. “The last thing I wanted to do is see it close and just sit there stagnant.”

Track promoter Billy Knippenberg Jr. watches a heat race begin at the Kankakee County Speedway during a 2022 race. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

An arrangement was reached where he would help finance the speedway as a silent partner, while Eckhoff would take over promoting duties while ramping up to fully take things over down the road.

Knippenberg said that his goal – and now Eckhoff’s – is to keep Kankakee County racing alive as long as possible.

“One night of racing, the expenses are about $24,000,” he said. “And that’s just for a regular race by the time you pay the drivers and all the expenses to run a race. That’s a pretty high risk. Evan’s got a whole lot of trust in me that we can do that.”

As Eckhoff dives fully into his promoter role and looks to wrangle sponsors for the upcoming season, which begins on April 17, getting people in the seats every Friday night is his top priority.

A tentative 16-race schedule is in place, with the MARS Late Model Championship returning to the track on Sept. 18.

Seeking new fans

Promotions and other entertainment options to bring new people out to the racetrack are still being hammered out.

One promotion this season will be the offering of free season passes for Kankakee County foster families in a partnership between the speedway, Steven Brooks Motorsports and Georgie’s Closet, a Bradley organization that provides free clothing and other necessities to local foster families.

“That was one of those things where, as soon as you read it, it was hard to say no,” Eckhoff said. “It’s an excellent thing. If you don’t get every one of them here, if you can change the life of five kids, it’s absolutely worth it.”

That family aspect of the Kankakee County Speedway has always been front and center.

Whether it’s Eckhoff’s family, the Knippenbergs or any number of other families that have had multiple generations pour their blood, sweat and tears into local racing, Eckhoff said he hopes that family focus remains important.

“It’s never going to be the big shows or three-day events, but it’s local home-grown racing,” he said. “A lot of families are in those pits every week with their race cars. It’s the whole family, and it’s exciting to see.”