Four area wrestlers advance to championship matches at IHSA State Finals: Friday’s Daily Journal roundup

Boys wrestling

IHSA State Finals: Four area wrestlers will wrestle for a state championship on Saturday. Coal City’s Aidan Kenney (157 pounds), Brock Finch (175) and Cade Poyner (215) are all going for gold while Wilmington’s Logan Van Duyne will wrestle for a state title at 190.

Coal City’s Luke Munsterman (138), Brody Widlowski (150) and Mason Garner (165) are all in the consolation semifinals and guaranteed medals as top-six finishers.

The Coalers’ Jake Munsterman (106) and Owen Petersen (126), Reed-Custer’s Colton Drinkwine (113) are all in Saturday morning’s blood round, each needing a win to guarantee an all-state finish.

Boys basketball

Clifton Central 56, Watseka 34: With Friday’s win in their regular season finale, the Comets (20-9) secured their first 20-win season since 2014. Blake Chandler led the way with 18 points while Conner Unger added 10, Derek Meier added nine and Mayson Mitchell had eight.

Watseka (7-23) got nine points from Owen Swartz and six apiece from Jack Hutchinson, Lucas Shoemaker and Tyler Waugh.

Milford 52, Donovan 44: The Bearcats (7-23) won on the road for the third victory in five games to wrap the regular season. Hixon Lafond had 13 points while Coby Brown had 10 and Jack Van Hoveln had nine.

The Wildcats (8-22) got 19 points from Bently Dietrich and 10 from Collin Carlson.

Serena 57, Gardner-South Wilmington 46: The Panthers (16-14) were unable to dig out of an early hole as they dropped their regular season finale on the road. Leondre Kemp had 18 points and Cameron Gray added 10.

Sacred Heart-Griffin 70, Coal City 25: No individual stats were immediately for the Coalers (12-16) from their home loss to close the regular season.