Kankakee police arrest suspect in armed robbery

Kankakee police arrested a suspect in Monday’s armed robbery of a business located in the 1400 block of East Court Street in Kankakee.

In a press release, police said 38-year-old Terral Thomas, of Kankakee, was arrested for suspicion of armed robbery Wednesday by Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group agents.

The agents located Thomas on Wednesday afternoon walking in the 1600 block of Cedar Street.

On Monday afternoon, police said two men wearing masks entered the business, displayed guns and demanded cash from the register. Both men were wearing ski masks and latex gloves.

The men fled on foot in separate directions with an undetermined amount of cash.

Police reviewed surveillance footage from the business. They were able to obtain information about one of the suspects.

Bourbonnais Police Department’s K9 unit responded and assisted in the investigation. The K9 unit tracked to a residence in the 500 of North Cottage Avenue.

After obtaining a search warrant, the Kankakee Emergency Response Team executed the warrant at the residence.

Several individuals inside the residence were transported to the Kankakee Police Department for interviews. No arrests were made at that time, police said.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information can call Kankakee Police Department (815-933-0426) or submit an anonymous tip to Kankakee County Crime Stoppers (815-932-7463).