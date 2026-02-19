A Taylor-Made Life: The truth to work-life balance

At last week’s Women in Networking event from the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce, sisters Bri Haug and Ari Hayden spoke with attendees about self-care and work-life balance. Though I’ve oft heard and read about this topic, I’ve never seen it addressed in such an honest way.

Amidst a delicious baked potato bar from Jimmy Jo’s BBQ, the room took in the presentation titled “HER Harmony,” where Bri and Ari spoke openly about what balance looks like. And, more importantly, what it doesn’t.

Both passionate and dedicated women who have built their own businesses and brands, the sisters admitted that work and life don’t always come easy, even when you’re following your dreams. There’s still a risk of burnout – where even when you love what you do, it can encompass you.

There’s also the constant pressure to please clients and the community, which can contribute to burnout. Bri spoke about how this can impact her mental health and was transparent about days or periods when she feels in a funk.

And while those pressures never fully recede, Bri and Ari talked about how they manage. First, they both prioritize motherhood over all else and make sure to create a schedule that allows them to be there for their kids.

Bri talked about ensuring she pencils days off into her calendar well in advance. Though not easy to always think ahead when there is so much happening in the present, she said her future self is always thankful.

Ari spoke about the importance of having a hobby. For her, it’s coaching soccer – something that would feel like a second job to many, but she finds it to be a respite.

They both shared personal examples of hitting burnout or a crossroads in life, and explained that the only way through was to be honest with themselves and heal the wound, not just put a bandage on it.

This honesty encouraged some audience participation, where others shared ways they care for themselves, from financial tactics to fun nights out.

More conversations like this need to be held. When there is such societal pressure for “perfection,” it’s an important reminder that perfection isn’t real and it’s certainly not a one-size-fits-all.

And it’s through acts of balance and self-care that you find what perhaps is “perfect” for you.