Local Bowling tournament opens registration for USBC members at Brookmont Bowling Center

The Kankakee Bowling Association is hosting its 88th Annual City Bowling Tournament Feb. 21 through March 8, at Brookmont Bowling Center in Bradley, located at 200 W. Brookmont Blvd, Kankakee.

The tournament is open to all sanctioned USBC (United States Bowling Congress) members.

Open Division (Male and Female)

Team competition: Saturday, Feb. 21 or March 7 at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. Doubles & Singles: Sunday, Feb. 22 or March 8 at 12 p.m.

Women’s Only Division

Team competition: Saturday, Feb. 28 at 12 p.m. Doubles & Singles: Sunday, March 1 at 12 p.m.

Entry Fees

Bowlers can enter individual categories at $25 each or compete in all events for $80 total (includes three $25 categories plus $5 All Events fee). Bowlers may also choose a single category.

To register: Fill out the KBA entry forms at the Brookmont location.

For more information, contact Sharon Beegle, KBA Director at 815-931-2379 or Brookmont Bowling Center at 815-939-3136. Competitive bowling has been a staple for 88 years in Kankakee County. Let’s keep it going!!