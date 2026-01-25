No doubt about it, Bourbonnais man Bears down as look-alike for QB Caleb Williams

Bourbonnais resident Trenton Williams won the title of Bears quarterback Caleb Williams look-alike during a competition in Chicago Jan. 20, 2026. (Photo provided by Kaylee Harrison)

Bourbonnais resident Trenton Harrison has been mistaken for Chicago Bears star quarterback Caleb Williams.

The 25-year-old union pipefitter explains:

“I was at the store one day at Kroger and somebody was recording me,” Harrison explained during a phone interview Thursday.

“I was putting groceries in the back of the car and they were recording me and they were like, ‘Whoa, is this Caleb Williams in Bourbonnais? I was like, yeah.’”

So it comes as no surprise that earlier this week Harrison was crowned the Caleb Williams look-alike during a competition sponsored by the Wiener’s Circle in Chicago.

Even the couple’s two children think their dad is the quarterback who helped guide the Bears into the playoffs.

That campaign ended Sunday with a disappointing overtime loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

“My wife showed pictures of [Williams] to my son and my daughter,” Harrison said. “They would be saying, ‘Daddy, that’s Daddy.’ That’s just crazy that we look that much alike. Even my kids don’t know the difference.”

Kaylee helped her husband accessorize his look. Harrison said he trimmed his beard to look more like Williams’.

Harrison was the last of the four finalists to go in the fan vote.

“They let the crowd cheer for whoever they thought was the winner. They went down the line and I was last. And as they got to me the whole place erupted.”

A 2018 Bishop McNamara Catholic High School graduate, Harrison was awarded a trophy, a matcha latte (a Williams’ favorite), a $20 gift certificate from Wiener’s Circle and a shirt.

Harrison said the $20 gift card was spent that night.

By the way, Harrison played football at Mac. He was a running back.

A sign the title would be his, Harrison said, came when he and his wife, Kaylee, entered the business.

Employees wrote “real Caleb” on his name tag.

“They said. ‘We know what you’re here for.’”

So that’s the name that they picked for me. I probably was the closest thing. This is the real Caleb Williams.”

Harrison dressed as sideline Williams.

It was Kaylee and a few coworkers who said Harrison should go for it.

Harrison is now a celebrity at work.

“He’s been having multiple people at his work come up and talk to him about it,” Kaylee said.

What’s it like living with a celebrity?

“It’s been great,” Kaylee said.

Asked if Williams has reached out, Harrison said not yet.

“Hopefully we can do something like that. It’d be cool for us to get together and maybe make a video or something like that. That’d be awesome,” Harrison said.