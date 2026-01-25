Fire displaces tenants of Kankakee apartment building

An electrical fire Saturday afternoon on Kankakee’s northside left several tenants of an apartment building displaced.

Kankakee Fire Department said firefighters responded to a small electrical fire at about 2 p.m. in the 700 block of North Chicago Avenue.

The fire was contained to the building’s main breaker box, the fire department said.

An electrical malfunction of equipment was determined to be the cause. Damage was estimated at $5,000, the department said.

Kankakee Fire Department said crews were on the scene for about an hour helping tenants from seven units, most of which were put up in area hotels by the department.

The Red Cross of Kankakee County is also assisting tenants in the upcoming days until the apartment building can be occupied, the department said.