Reed-Custer downs Herscher in ICE play, Gardner-South Wilmington grabs RVC win: Friday’s Daily Journal Roundup

Boys basketball

Reed-Custer 56, Herscher 49: The Comets (11-10, 5-3 ICE) stayed hot with Friday’s home win, their fourth win in a row. Matthew Kuban and Jesse Tresouthick had 18 points apiece, with Kuban adding eight rebounds and Tresouthick having four. Eddie Bryan had six points and 10 rebounds.

Austin Buckley had a game-high 23 points for the Tigers (7-13, 3-6), eclipsing 1,000 points for his career in the process. Alek Draper added eight points.

Gardner-South Wilmington 60, Tri-Point 47: Behind 21 points, six rebounds and four assists from Cooper Biros, the Panthers (12-10, 8-1 River Valley Conference) picked up a conference win at home. Leondre Kemp added 16 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks while Stanley Buchanan had 12 points, seven rebounds and four steals.

Boys wrestling

Coal City 69, Pontiac 9: On the eve of the Illinois Central Eight Conference tournament, the Coalers improved to 38-0 with another dominant dual performance. Cooper Morris (132 pounds), Luke Munsterman (138), Brody Widlowski (150), Aidan Kenney (157), Mason Garner (165), Brock Finch (175) and Evan Greggain (190) had the Coalers’ wins on the mat, in addition to five wins by forfeit.