Dennis Marek: The true reason for professional football

We all watched our favorite teams play football this past weekend. Most of my readers were watching the Cardiac Bears. With less than a few seconds to go in the game, we leaped from our seats and cheered when our quarterback threw an incredible pass from the 40-yard line into the end zone and got the game tied. What could be sweeter than another incredible comeback by our team.

Who can forget the last Super Bowl winner from Chicago? Was this going to be another championship? Well, they tied the game, but there was an overtime. After stopping the Rams, it was their game. Any score would win. But then came the interception, number three for us in fact, and the Rams had the ball again. Down the field they went for an easy field goal, and the Bears were done for the season.

A couple of weeks before, the Bears were trailing by a couple of touchdowns. Things looked pretty grim. My companion suggested that we turn it off and go to the needed grocery store. I balked and said that if they score on the present possession, let’s finish the game. They did, and then added an unbelievable ending with a victory. We went to the store. In front of us was another couple. The man was wearing a Bears jacket. “Quite an ending,” I said. He looked at me and said that they had left early and didn’t see it. Then he shared that “left” meant the game itself at Soldier Field! He then shared that his wife had gotten cold. She just kept walking. Clearly there were some major different feelings going on. We ducked away. What was that ticket, $350 each?

But why is any of this important? Why do we pay substantial amounts to go to a professional or even an amateur sports game? If our child is playing, the reason is quite simple. But why do people spend their money for a professional game? We don’t know the players personally. Our lives will not change regardless of the outcome unless we are committed gamblers.

The reason for attending goes back to the Roman Empire. Why did people go watch the gladiators fight to the death? Why have the Spanish watched the destruction of a bull or, instead, the life of a matador for centuries? For the excitement? To forget our ordinary and often rather mundane personal lives?

We fill our spare time with things exciting or different from our own lives. Think of the Bears-Rams game. Several players couldn’t play due to injuries. At the same time, most of the players were battered and bruised, if not more seriously injured. Of course, the professional athlete does it in large part for the money. The salaries are out of this world in many cases. Millions of dollars for a single season and, in some cases, hundreds of millions for longer commitments. That is one of the reasons. But there is also personal glory and accomplishment. Recognition as a celebrity in their field.

Now let’s look at the viewer. Some people will watch multiple sports, be it football, baseball, hockey, basketball, or soccer. Then add the international competitions that come next month. Regardless of the time zone problems of watching the Olympics live, the viewing population is huge. And not just Americans.

We have defined and refined sports to be the dominant viewing event. It overruns other pastimes such as music, art, poetry, or even public speaking. Sure, there are performers in the music industry who can rival professional sports but entertain crowds across the nation on Sunday with hundreds of millions of viewers. We are entranced with sports.

I watched the Bears-Rams game at a neighbor’s house with 10 people. All Bear fans. There was food and beverages provided, and we all sat in the room with the big color TV. It was sort of like being at the game (although it was a whole lot cheaper and a heck of a lot warmer). When the score was tied in the last seconds, the group rose from their seats and yelled. This was what they had come to watch, and the Bears at that point had fulfilled the hopes of all.

Then came the interception and the following defeat. But the people were still entertained for that evening. Despite the loss, it was a most enjoyable four hours. The Bears provided that pleasure even with a loss. Hopefully that should be the reason for sports. Enjoyment regardless of the ultimate outcome. Sorry Bears, but our lives, unlike yours, will go on with little change.

