Bradley police arrest driver following crash at Lil’s Park

A Kankakee man was charged with driving under the influence following a Saturday crash in Bradley’s Lil’s Park.

Bradley police said 38-year-old Todd K. Hazelrigg was the driver of a vehicle that caused extensive damage at the park, located in the 1300 block of East North Street.

According to Kankakee County Court records, the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Hazelrigg with driving under the influence of alcohol; driving under the influence of any drug or combination of drugs; driving under the combined influence of alcohol, or drugs, or intoxicating compound; and reckless driving. All four are Class A misdemeanors.

Lil’s Park went through a $3.5-million renovation opening in June 2025. The key feature was a zero-depth 6,000-square-foot splash pad with water raining down from above.

The splash pad was not damaged.

At approximately 3:40 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the park in reference to a possible accident, Bradley police said.

When officers arrived, they observed extensive damage. They located a vehicle that struck a masonry bench and drove through the park pavilion before coming to rest.

An officer approached the driver’s side of the vehicle, and Hazelrigg was exiting the vehicle. The officer observed that Hazelrigg’s speech was slurred and elongated.

Hazelrigg stated that he was not injured. Hazelrigg was unable to advise where he was coming from, where he was going, and was not aware of his current location.

Hazelrigg admitted consuming alcohol and taking medication, police said.

The Bradley Fire Department transported Hazelrigg to the hospital out of precaution based on vehicle damage and airbag deployment.

Officers obtained a search warrant for Hazelrigg’s blood and urine, which was executed at the hospital, police said.

Upon release from the hospital, Hazelrigg was taken into custody and was transported to Jerome Combs Detention Center.