Woldhuis Farms fire destroys one building and a food truck near Grant Park

A fire destroyed a building and food truck Wednesday at Woldhuis Farms Sunrise Greenhouse, approximately one mile west of Grant Park.

Despite the fire damage, the greenhouse is open for business.

“Our store is open. We have blocked off the damaged area so clean up and repair crews can continue their work. But note that the smoky smell still lingers in the entrance greenhouse,” Woldhuis posted on Facebook.

One remote barn was on fire when Grant Park Fire District arrived on the scene, according to a Grant Park Fire District release.

Due to the size of the structure, limited manpower and strong winds, a box alarm brought firefighters from 17 area departments and two ambulance services, the release said.

Grant Park firefighters were already on the scene of a crash involving three semi-tractor-trailers on Illinois Route 17 near the Indiana state line when the fire call came in.

With the mutual aide, Grant Park Fire said they were able to get the fire under control quickly

According to the Facebook post, fire destroyed the food court greenhouse and a food truck parked nearby. Fire spread to the second building through the attic. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames before there was any more damage, the post said.

“Though there is severe damage in these areas, we thank God it did not spread further to our main growing greenhouses. We also thank Him for no injuries to any staff and emergency responders,” the post said.

Grant Park Fire said the blaze remains under investigation.