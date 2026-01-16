Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office adds felony charges in Bradley bar incident

Kankakee County State's Attorney Jim Rowe speaks during the annual Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Ceremony honoring Kankakee County officers, held on the lawn of the Kankakee County Courthouse on Thursday, May 15, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe took to social media to update the public on the Dec. 24, 2025, incident at Mac and Frankie’s in Bradley.

The Wednesday post came in response to accusations his office was not vigorously prosecuting a Kankakee man, accused of battering a Black woman.

Rowe said new charges have been brought against Monacelli following further investigation by Bradley police.

Those charges include: three counts of aggravated battery (Class 3 felonies); one count of hate crime (Class 4 felony); and two counts of battery (Class A misdemeanors).

Rowe’s office initially charged 72-year-old Nicholas F. Monacelli with misdemeanor battery.

“We received a number of inquiries about the case but could not comment until the case was able to be officially charged,” Rowe said. “Bradley detectives should be commended for the extensive work they put into investigating this crime and gathering the evidence our office needed to move the case forward.”

Rowe said the felony charges will be presented for indictment at the next scheduled grand jury.

“Until criminal charges are formally approved and filed, the law strictly limits what our office may publicly say. That silence should never be mistaken for inaction, indifference, or lack of urgency, in any case,” Rowe said in the post on Facebook.

“Now that felony charges are a matter of public record, the State’s Attorney’s Office can provide the following update,” he wrote. “We have seen the posts regarding the crime that occurred at Mac n Frankie’s, and we take every bit of it to heart. The conduct displayed in the video (and that preceded the incident) is disgusting and vile to anyone with half a brain, and we take the harm caused - to the victims and to the community - very seriously.”

Rowe laid out the investigation.

Bradley detectives submitted the case to Rowe’s office on Jan. 2, once they confirmed a suspect.

Detectives continued to investigate and gather evidence through Jan. 5. On Jan. 6, Rowe’s office approved battery charges against Monacelli, while felony charges remained “pending further review” as detectives continued their investigation, Rowe said.

“On Jan. 12 (Monday), detectives submitted additional evidence to our office that was necessary to establish ‘proof of great bodily harm’ for purposes of filing felony charges, including medical records,” Rowe said.

“That evidence was reviewed on Jan. 13 (Tuesday), and felony charges were approved and filed on Jan. 14 (Wednesday).”

Said Rowe: “This investigation is not over. Our office and the Bradley Police Department have communicated frequently - often daily - throughout this process. … The goal has been, and remains, to ensure accountability for every individual responsible for this conduct.”

Rowe said his office appreciates the community’s patience, “even when the patience has been understandably strained.”

Rowe said they will provide updates as further action is taken and they are able to do so.

“Again, our inability to comment is never a choice - it is a legal requirement once a criminal investigation is underway that remains until felony charges were able to be filed,” Rowe said.

“In addition to criminal prosecution, our office hopes that the Village of Bradley’s Liquor Commissioner will initiate proceedings to review the establishment’s liquor and/or business license for suspension or revocation, as we believe the facts and evidence warrant such an inquiry.”

Bradley Mayor Mike Watson said the village is reviewing the incident to determine what action regarding liquor licenses may need to be taken.

Watson said the business had not been cited during his mayoral tenure.

The incident

Bradley police said at about midnight Christmas Eve they responded to a possible battery at Mac & Frankie’s in the 1000 block of West Broadway Street.

Upon arrival, officers met with the victim. She said there was a verbal altercation inside where a man used a racial slur.

The victim said she advised the bartender, who, in turn, notified who the victim believed to be the owner, police said.

The victim said the owner advised the victim and the two friends she was with that they had to leave, according to police.

The victim said multiple men forcibly removed her from the business and physically assaulted her, according to the police report.

The victim declined medical treatment but told police she would seek treatment at a local hospital, police said.

Officers documented the case and requested video evidence from the business. The case was forwarded to the Investigations Division.

Detectives obtained and reviewed the businesses’ security video as well as cell phone video submitted by a witness, police said.

The victim was battered by one male subject later identified as Monacelli, who detectives interviewed, police said. Monacelli said the altercation occurred because of the foul language being used by the victim, and she was advised to stop, according to police.

Once the victim was told to leave, Monacelli admitted to putting his hands on the victim and pushed her out of the business, police said.

According to police, Monacelli said the altercation continued on the sidewalk and street. Monacelli said he continued to place hands on the victim, and the victim struck Monacelli once in the face before being separated, according to police.