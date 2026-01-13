Secret Food Pantry drive-through returns to Bourbonnais on Jan. 15

The Secret Food Pantry will host its first mobile drive-through pantry of the year in the Village of Bourbonnais from 11:00 a.m. to noon on Thursday, January 15, on Briarwood Lane.

Anyone in need can come for food. There are no residential or financial restrictions. Pantry organizers are asking for a recommended $5 donation, which enters attendees into a $50 gift card raffle.

The pantry instructs attendees not to arrive more than 30 minutes prior and to follow the designated route.

Take Illinois Route 102 (Main Street NW) and turn onto Stratford Drive East. Follow Stratford Drive East to Briarcliff Lane and turn right. From Briarcliff Lane, turn right onto Plum Creek Drive, where vehicles will be staged while waiting for food pickup on Briarwood Lane.

Pantry organizers ask that attendees not block any residential or commercial driveways while waiting.

The designated Secret Pantry route (Photo Provided By Village of Bourbonnais)

The Secret Food Pantry, based out of Godley, accepts financial donations at Financial Plus Credit Union locations. Volunteers are always welcome. Interested parties may reach out to The Original Secret Pantry group on Facebook.