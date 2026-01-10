Bourbonnais police launch program to help officers respond to residents with special needs

The Bourbonnais Police Department announced the launch of its new Autism and Special Needs Awareness Program, an initiative designed to enhance public safety and improve emergency response for residents with autism and other special needs.

The voluntary program allows families to register information about household members who may have difficulty communicating, following verbal commands or recognizing danger. Emergency dispatchers will alert responding officers before they arrive at flagged addresses.

“The safety of all our residents remains a top priority for the Bourbonnais Police Department,” Chief of Police David Morefield said in a news release. “The Autism and Special Needs Awareness Program allows our officers to respond with greater awareness, understanding and compassion, helping ensure safer outcomes for individuals with special needs, their families and our officers.”

The program serves residents with autism, developmental disabilities, dementia, traumatic brain injuries and other conditions that affect communication or behavior during emergencies.

Families complete applications online at villageofbourbonnais.com or at the police station at 700 Main St. NW. Participants receive free decals for their homes and vehicles to help first responders quickly identify special needs residents.

KanComm emergency dispatch will flag participating addresses in its alert system and share brief descriptions with responding officers.