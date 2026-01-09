Youthful Kankakee girls continue winning ways against Thornridge

Without a senior on its roster, one could take a look at the Kankakee girls basketball team and think the Kays are a year away from reaching their ceiling.

The Kays don’t agree.

“That’s really just up to us,” junior forward Ava Johnson said. “I feel like we can accomplish anything if we set our minds to it.”

The Kays scored their second win of the week on Thursday, a 68-27 Southland Athletic Conference home win against Thornridge that improved them to 16-3 and 5-1 in the Southland.

Against a much stiffer opponent on the road Tuesday, defending Class 3A state champion Montini, the Kays scored a 58-49 win. Save for a pair of losses at last month’s State Farm Holiday Classic in Bloomington/Normal, the Kays haven’t lost since a 65-33 loss at Class 4A power Bloom on Dec. 8.

Malea Harrison, a three-year starting junior guard, echoed Johnson’s sentiments that it’s the fearless, team-oriented mentality the Kays have embraced that have allowed them to put together the season they’re currently enjoying.

“A lot of that is helping us perform on the court and helps us be more mindful,” said Harrison, who drilled three 3-pointers and had 13 points Thursday. “Like, oh, my teammate’s ahead, let me pass it up, or oh, my teammate went down, let me go help them out.”

Kankakee's Malea Harrison takes a shot during a home game against Thornridge Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. (Mason Schweizer)

Johnson, who outscored the Falcons on her own with 30 points, is also a three-year starter, although she played her freshman season at Bradley-Bourbonnais. Johnson and Harrison have found quite the chemistry together on the court, combining to force arguably the most lethal duo in both Kankakee County and the Southland.

“I love how we just look at each other and know oh, she’s going to post (up) and I’ll just lob it over the top,” Harrison said. “There’s nothing that ever verbally needs to be said. We just know each other so well and she’s an amazing post.”

Fellow juniors London Stroud, Shania Johnson and LaMayrah Smith round out the starting five, with Smith replacing Ki’Asia Wilson earlier this year after Wilson tore her ACL. The Kays also have five freshmen on the team, including defensive mastermind Jasyia Wesby.

In 29 years of coaching boys and girls hoops, Kays coach Kurt Weigt can’t remember a time where he had a team this young. Now in his fifth year at Kankakee, he also can’t remember a time where he’s led a program that has this much synergy, starting at the younger levels.

“Five years ago when I came in, I was coaching down at Kennedy [Middle School],” Weigt said. “All of my coaches coach at the younger levels, so it’s all the same terminology and now we’re reaping the benefits of that.

“Not a lot of people are willing to put in the time it takes to do it the right way and build the program from the ground up,” he added. “We were good, but we had a lot of talent before I got here.”

The Kays led just 14-9 after the first quarter on Thursday before outscoring the Falcons 24-10 before cruising down the stretch. In a way, Thursday’s game could be seen as a metaphor for the way the Kays hope their season winds up. They start off pretty well, start to really find a groove as they get their footing under them and are now looking to finish the second half of the year strong.

And if the season finishes in a similar way to how Thursday’s game went, Weigt said it will be due to their collective love of the game, and also their collective love for one another.

“It just goes back to they’re willing to do things we need to do as a program and as individuals to do what we need to do to get better,” Weigt said. “They’re celebrating each other, and we share the ball.

“If someone’s in front of us we give them the ball, right, wrong or indifferent, and that’s a tribute to them,” he added. “I don’t sense any selfishness that way, and the really good teams, that’s how you get where you want to go.”