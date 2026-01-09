Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Daily Journal

Two men arrested in Kankakee for disseminating unlawful video

Gavel - Kankakee court

Gavel - Kankakee court (Shaw Local News Network)

By Jeff Bonty

The Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Agency with assistance from local Kankakee and Bradley police departments, arrested two men Tuesday.

According to court documents, 27-year-old Tyrone Young Jr., of Kankakee, and 26-year-old Codi D. McGlennon, of Kankakee, were taken into custody after KAMEG agents served search warrants at two Kankakee locations in the early morning hours on Tuesday.

Young is charged by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office with disseminating unlawful video (Class 3 felony) and unauthorized videotaping (Class 4 felony).

According to a Kankakee County assistant state’s attorney, Young allegedly videotaped nude men in a locker room of a Kankakee area business on Dec. 8, 2025.

Young is also alleged to have sent the video to McGlennon, who allegedly sent the video to a woman, the assistant state’s attorney said.

McGlennon is charged by the state’s attorney’s office with disseminating unlawful video (Class 3 felony).

Kankakee CountyCrimeCrime and CourtsNewsLocal CrimeLocal NewsKankakee County Front Headlines
Jeff Bonty

Jeff Bonty

Jeff Bonty has been a reporter with the Daily Journal for 38 years, splitting his time in sports and now news. He is a native of Indiana.