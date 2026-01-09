Two men arrested in Kankakee for disseminating unlawful video

The Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Agency with assistance from local Kankakee and Bradley police departments , arrested two men Tuesday.

According to court documents, 27-year-old Tyrone Young Jr., of Kankakee, and 26-year-old Codi D. McGlennon, of Kankakee, were taken into custody after KAMEG agents served search warrants at two Kankakee locations in the early morning hours on Tuesday.

Young is charged by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office with disseminating unlawful video (Class 3 felony) and unauthorized videotaping (Class 4 felony).

According to a Kankakee County assistant state’s attorney, Young allegedly videotaped nude men in a locker room of a Kankakee area business on Dec. 8, 2025.

Young is also alleged to have sent the video to McGlennon, who allegedly sent the video to a woman, the assistant state’s attorney said.

McGlennon is charged by the state’s attorney’s office with disseminating unlawful video (Class 3 felony).