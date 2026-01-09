KAMEG agents arrest Bradley man on weapons, drug charges

A Bradley man was arrested by Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Agency agents Tuesday on numerous weapons and drug charges.

The agents, with assistance from Bradley police, tried to serve a search warrant at a house in the 400 block of North Grand Avenue in Bradley.

When no one answered the door, agents entered the home, and a K9 officer found McGlennon inside.

According to court documents, 28-year-old Bo M. McGlennon, of Bradley, has been charged by the Kankakee State’s Attorney’s Office with armed violence (Class X felony), four counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (Class 1 felony), unlawful possession of a firearm with defaced identification marks (Class 3 felony) and two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance (Class 4 felony).

According to a Kankakee County assistant state’s attorney, McGlennon is alleged to have sold cocaine on four occasions last November and December during controlled purchases with KAMEG.

The search of the home also uncovered multiple weapons and ammunition, the assistant state’s attorney said.

A Kankakee County circuit judge granted the state’s motion to detain McGlennon.