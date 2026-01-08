Watseka, Clifton Central put up strong defensive efforts in home wins: Wednesday’s Daily Journal roundup

Girls basketball

Watseka 56, Herscher 22: After building up a 26-point lead by halftime, the Warriors (12-2) cruised through the second half for a home win. Christa Holohan had 18 points and five rebounds while Rennah Barrett and Noelle Schroeder added nine and seven points respectively.

For the Tigers (7-10), Pippa Dunnill had nine points and Abby Coutant had five.

Clifton Central 39, Grant Park 21: The Comets (11-6, 6-1 River Valley Conference) ran away with a conference win at home Wednesday over the Dragons (6-5, 4-3 RVC). No individual stats were immediately available for Clifton Central.

Grant Park was led by Claire Sluis with 10 points and seven rebounds and Taylor Panozzo with seven points and 10 rebounds.

Oak Forest 43, Manteno 40: A 14-game winning streak came to and end for the Panthers (15-2) as a second-half comeback came up just short at home. Maddie Gesky had 16 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks while Emily Horath had 11 points, six rebounds and four steals.

South Newton (Ind.) 43, Donovan/St. Anne 39: Deven Walwer had 16 points, 11 rebounds and a pair of steals for Donovan/St. Anne (2-12) in its home loss Wednesday. Alexis Hedges had seven points and five rebounds and Brisa Ortiz had seven points and four rebounds.

Boys basketball

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 48, Cissna Park 38: No individual stats were immediately available for the Timberwolves (7-10) from Wednesday’s home loss.