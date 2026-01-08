Riverside Healthcare is rolling out new imaging technology across Illinois to enhance diagnostic care

Riverside Healthcare is introducing new imaging technology across the state to enhance patient access and expedite diagnostic care.

Through a new partnership with CIVIE, a radiology operations provider, Riverside is upgrading systems in six locations across five counties to help:

• Reduce the time it takes patients to receive imaging results

• Give providers access to real-time analytical data across locations

• Shorten delays tied to scheduling and authorizations

• Free up providers to spend more time with patients

These upgrades allow clinicians to make faster, data-backed decisions when it matters most.