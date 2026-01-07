Kankakee police arrest man following shots fired incident

An investigation into shots fired in the 700 block of North Park Avenue led to the arrest of a Kankakee man by Kankakee police Monday.

The Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office charged 21-year-old Enrique Diaz, of Kankakee, with possession of a stolen firearm (Class 2 felony), criminal damage to state owned property (Class 4 felony) and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon with no Firearm Owner Identification Card or Conceal Carry License (Class 4 felony).

At approximately 6:11 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to North Park Avenue following a Shotspotter alert for one round being fired, according to police.

Shotspotter is an electronic system that locates the area where a possible gunshot was fired.

The alert placed the round possibly going off in an empty lot north of 700 North Park Avenue. No shell casing or damage to property was located at that time, police said.

In reviewing footage from a camera in the area, officers noticed at 6:09 p.m. footage shows an older model Ford pickup truck parked in the 700 block of North Park Avenue, police said.

The pickup, parked just south of a residence, reverses into the alley south of a residence in the 700 block of North Park Avenue, police said.

The pickup stops momentarily in the alley while facing west. A single flash can be observed coming from the driver’s side window, police said.

The pickup starts driving, and turns south from the alley onto North Park Avenue, leaving the area, police said.

Officers returned to the scene. A singular 9mm shell casing was located on the ground approximately 2 to 4 feet south of the alley, police said.

The location of the shell casing appears to be near where the flash can be observed in the video footage.

Officers located a single bullet hole in the north exterior wall of a residence in the 700 block of North Park Avenue, police said.

The city of Kankakee owns the residence, police said.

Officers attempted to contact possible residents. Nobody answered the door, the lights inside were off, and the residence appeared to be abandoned, police said. The scene was turned over to detectives for processing, police said.

Around this time, other officers located the Ford pickup occupied in the alley behind the block of 200 South Rosewood Avenue, police said.

Diaz and two other men were detained and transported to the Kankakee Police Department for interviews, police said.

A .45 caliber M&P and 9mm Taurus handgun were recovered, police said.