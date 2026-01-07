EJ Hazelett, Lincoln Williams score 20 apiece in conference win for Kankakee: Tuesday’s Daily Journal roundup

Boys basketball

Kankakee 53, Thornwood 44: A pair of 20-point gems from EJ Hazelett and Lincoln Williams led the Kays (12-1, 4-0 Southland Athletic Conference) to a big conference win on the road, their seventh win in a row overall. Hazelett had 20 points, 12 rebounds and six assists while Williams had 20 points, five rebounds and three blocks.

Bishop McNamara 79, Peotone 60: After dropping back-to-back games to close out the first half of the season, the Fightin’ Irish (14-3) ran away with a home win Tuesday. Richie Darr went for 26 points, followed by 17 from Coen Demack, 15 from Callaghan O’Connor and 12 from Karter Krutsinger.

Peotone (7-7) was led by Alex Chenoweth’s 18 points and Nick Cronin’s 16.

Andrew 82, Bradley-Bourbonnais 68: Dajuan Brown went for 19 points while Julian Gonzalez and Kobe Lawrence went for 11 apiece as the Boilermakers (5-10, 0-4 SouthWest Suburban Conference) dropped a conference contest on the road.

Momence 60, Beecher 50: Momence (9-6, 3-2 River Valley Conference) built up a big first-half lead in Tuesday’s home RVC win. Erick Castillo led Momence with 19 points while D’Angelo Hundley added 17.

Wences Baumgartner led Beecher with 14 points and seven rebounds while Dominick DeFrank had 13 points.

Grant Park 45, Grace Christian 27: The Dragons (1-11, 1-4 RVC) broke into the win column for the first time in Tuesday’s conference game on the road. Max Paez had 10 points, Ka’Shawn Sherrod had eight and Mitchell Hiland had six.

No individual stats were immediately available for the Crusaders (0-6, 0-6 RVC).

Gardner-South Wilmington 48, Illinois Lutheran 33: An unbeaten start to conference play is still alive for the Panthers (8-7, 5-0 RVC) following a road win. Cooper Biros and Leondre Kemp each posted a double-double, with Biros having 20 points and 10 rebounds and Kemp having 10 points and 15 boards.

Herscher 35, Coal City 32: The Tigers (5-8, 2-2 Illinois Central Eight Conference) escaped with a narrow road win over the Coalers (6-8, 0-5 ICE) in conference play. No individual stats were immediately available for either team.

Serena 59, Reed-Custer 58: A late lead slipped away for the Comets (6-9) at home Tuesday. Matthew Kuban and Jesse Tresouthick had 16 points apiece while Chase Isaac had eight. All three players had five rebounds.

Morris 46, Manteno 42: The Panthers (7-8) came up just a bit short in trying to erase a second-half deficit at home. Quinn Campbell scored 14 points while Ramsey Owens and Colin Saathoff had five apiece.

Salt Fork 54, Milford 47: Jack VanHoveln went off for 30 points but the Bearcats (2-13, 1-2 VVC) came up just short in a VVC contest on the road. Mario Martinez added six points.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 57, Iroquois West 38: The Raiders (0-14, 0-3 VVC) dropped a conference game at home Tuesday. Wyatt Breen had nine points and Drew Talbert had seven.

Westville 56, Cissna Park 33: No individual stats were immediately available for the Timberwolves (7-9, 1-2 VVC) from Tuesday’s conference loss on the road.

Girls basketball

Kankakee 58, Montini 49: Three players scored in double figures for the Kays (15-3) in Tuesday;s home win. Ava Johnson scored 21 points to go with four blocks, Malea Harrison had 18 points and seven rebounds and London Stroud had 11 points and four assists.

Andrew 71, Bradley-Bourbonnais 45: The Boilermakers (2-13, 0-7 SWSC) dropped a conference contest at home. No individual stats were immediately available.