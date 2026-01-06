Daily Journal Athlete of the Week: Reed-Custer’s Alyssa Wollenzein

Reed-Custer's Alyssa Wollenzein drives to the basket during an IHSA Class 2A Coal City Regional semifinal against Coal City last season. (Shaw Media/Mason Schweizer)

Name: Alyssa Wollenzein

School: Reed-Custer

Sport: Girls basketball

Year: Junior

Why she was selected: Wollenzein literally stole the show at the Peotone Blue Devils Holiday Classic by recording 17 steals for the third-place Comets. She also filled up the scoring column by scoring 66 points in three games.

How does one become so good at recording steals?

Staying low on defense, watching the ball as it moves down the court and reading the passes for where the ball is going.

Is there a difference between being able to play tough on-ball defense and being able to get steals?

They are two related skills but different in some ways – like being tough on the ball during defense requires your footwork and physical strength to stay between the offensive player and the basket. Along with getting steals is more working with quicker hands, like poking at the ball when the opponent is dribbling and reading the passing lane.

After winning a regional title in an underdog role last year, have teams been more aware of the Comets this season?

After winning the regional championship last year, I do think more teams realize that no matter what our team’s record is, there are always chances to do something greater if we work as a team.

You have had a couple of instances this year of having a close, tough loss and bouncing back with a win. How have you and your teammates been able to develop that tough mentality to quickly move on from tough losses like that?

Our team bounces back from tough losses by just improving step by step and fixing our mistakes that were made in the last game, along with working together to move forward to get more wins.

As a multi-sport athlete, what is the most demanding part of your busy schedule?

I think the most challenging is just juggling between practices and game schedules, but also trying to succeed in my academics.

Were there any Reed-Custer student-athletes that you looked up to when you were younger that helped motivate you?

I didn’t really have anyone that I looked up to when I was younger. I would just come home after school, and in the summer and just shoot around the house and practice dribbling.

What’s one characteristic or quality about coach Shelby Zwolinski that you think makes her unique as a coach?

Coach Zwolinski is very uplifting when it comes to basketball, and just you has a person. She cares for your health and well-being first before anything. She’s also devoted to making us improve and getting wins, but most importantly, just making sure we have fun in what we’re doing.

If you could choose one band or artist to perform live at the next school dance, who would you choose?

I don’t really have one.