Beecher, Grant Park, Gardner-South Wilmington score RVC girls basketball wins: Monday’s Daily Journal roundup

Beecher's Gianna Bonomo, left, takes a shot as Grace Christian's Analiese Jorgensen guards in a game on Monday, January 5, 2026. (Nicholas Holstein for Shaw Local)

Girls basketball

Beecher 60, Grace Christian 28: At home, the Bobcats (8-8, 3-2 River Valley Conference) continued its streak of alternating wins and losses over the last nine games. Gianna Bonomo had a game-high 16 points, followed by nine points from Aubrey Tiltges and eight points apiece from Carmela Irwin and Grace Wuest.

Zoey Baldridge had 13 points and Kaitlyn Jorgensen added 10 points for Grace Christian (4-8, 3-2).

Beecher's Grace Wuest, center, looks for an open shot in the lane as Grace Christian's Analiese Jorgensen, right, guards in a game on Monday, January 5, 2026. (Nicholas Holstein for Shaw Local)

Grant Park 79, Illinois Lutheran 6: At home, Grant Park (6-4, 3-2 RVC) made it four wins in five games in blowout fashion. Claire Sluis went for a game-high 17 points and dished five assists. Taylor Panozzo had 16 points, six rebounds and four blocks. Abi Roberts notched a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Delaney Heldt had 10 points and five rebounds.

Gardner-South Wilmington 38, Momence 23: At home, the Panthers (3-13, 3-3 RVC) put together their first win streak of the year with back-to-back wins. Maddie Simms had a dozen points. Kaylee Tousignant added eight points, while Ellie Marquez and Lilyan Eddy added seven points apiece.

Momence (2-9, 2-6) got 12 points from A’Miracle Johnson.

Tri-Point 52, Donovan/St. Anne 10: No individual stats were available for the WildCards (2-11, 1-6 RVC) from their road loss.

Watseka/Milford 65, Chrisman 28: At Danville, the road Warriors (11-2, 3-0 Vermilion Valley Conference) got 18 points from Christa Holohan on the way to their ninth win in the last 10 games. Rennah Barrett had 10 points and seven rebounds. Taylor Chattic had seven points.

Iroquois West 52, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 29: At home, the Raiders (9-7, 1-1 VVC) saw their win streak grow to four behind 22 points and eight rebounds from Phylicity Leonard. Amelia Scharp added 12 points.

Cissna Park 53, Westville 23: On the road, the Timberwolves (11-1, 3-0 RVC) got 15 points apiece from Addison Lucht and Lauryn Hamrick. Lucht added three rebounds, three assists and five steals, while Hamrick had six boards. Josie Neukomm had seven points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals.

Boys basketball

Prairie Central 51, Manteno 47: On the road, Ramsey Owens exploded for 25 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter and three fourth-quarter 3-pointers, but the Panthers fell to 7-7. Quinnten Campbell and Braden Campbell each had five points.