Bradley-Bourbonnais takes home conference loss to sharpshooting Sandburg

Bradley-Bourbonnais's Nia Lawrence elevates for a lay-up in a game against Sandburg on Saturday, January 3, 2026. (Nicholas Holstein for Shaw Local)

Bradley-Bourbonnais opened up the second half of the season at home Saturday afternoon with a 66-32 loss to Southwest Suburban Conference opponent Sandburg.

The Boilermakers (2-12, 0-6 SWSC) scored the game’s first two points, but the Eagles (9-8, 3-3) scored the next 21 to take control and force the Boilermakers to play catch-up for the rest of the game.

Bradley-Bourbonnais responded to a 45-9 halftime deficit by outscoring Sandburg 23-21 in the second half, but it was too little too late for the Boilermakers.

“I think we played really hard,” senior Nia Lawrence said. “We’ve had better practices where we’ve played harder, and it showed (in the second half).”

The two-point advantage for the Boilermakers in the second half may not have done much to alter the result of the game, but head coach Kevin Maciejweski said it showed the team’s willingness to keep competing.

“We’re always proud of the girls, the way they fight,” he said. “I think that was evident when we came out in the second half, and those first few possessions we got multiple offensive rebounds.

“...The scoreboard doesn’t really indicate how hard we’re working each game and each practice.”

Bradley-Bourbonnais's Abby Bonilla looks for an open shot as Sandburg's Olivia Trunk, left, guards in a game on Saturday, January 3, 2026. (Nicholas Holstein for Shaw Local)

Lawrence and junior Abby Bonilla tied for the team lead with nine points apiece Saturday, with all of Lawrence’s points coming in the second half. They each knocked down a 3-pointer as well, the only two for the team.

Shooting from deep was where Sandburg held one of its biggest advantages. The Eagles made nine threes in the game, eight of which game in the first half and three of which came in an early 9-0 run that turned a 4-2 lead into a 13-2 lead.

“After the first quarter, I felt our defense was playing pretty good,” Maciejewski said. “We were moving, we were talking, we were switching when we needed to switch. They just hit a couple threes early on, and that kind of hurt us.

“On the flipside, we got some good looks too that didn’t fall. That was the difference in the first quarter.”

Bradley-Bourbonnais's Semma Mohammad, center, leads on a break over Sandburg's Audrey Haas, left, and Makaleigh Terry, right, in a game on Saturday, January 3, 2026. (Nicholas Holstein for Shaw Local)

The win for Sandburg was its seventh in the last 10 games following a 2-5 start to the season.

Head coach Nicholos Fotopoulos said the team had been working on their 3-point shooting, and that work paid off.

“We made it a focus in the last couple days of practice of really just getting back to basics on our form and the way we’re shooting,” he said. “I thought it showed pretty nice in the way we came out and shot the ball today.”

Six different players connected from deep for the Eagles, while Gyneen Ali, Ellie Driscoll and Aleena Samad made two each. Ali led the team with 13 points while Driscoll had 10.

Bradley-Bourbonnais's Naturel Coday elevates for a lay-up as Sandburg's Maria Maropakis, back, defends in a game on Saturday, January 3, 2026. (Nicholas Holstein for Shaw Local)

For Bradley-Bourbonnais, Sami Shoven added six points behind Lawrence and Bonilla. Nay Coday and Anna Merichko had four points apiece to round out the scoring for the Boilermakers.

Shoven, Lawrence, Coday, Nevaeh Davis and Jayden Vaughn are the five seniors on the Boilermaker roster. Now that the team is into the 2026 portion of the schedule and has just nine regular-season games ahead of them, Shoven said she and her teammates are hoping to keep working hard the rest of the way.

“I’m just excited to get after it,” she said. “It’s our senior year, so we want to have a good mindset and play good overall.”

The Boilermakers will be back in action with a pair of SWSC road contests, first at Lincoln-Way West on Jan. 9 and then at Lincoln-Way Central Jan. 13, before getting back home to host second-place Lockport for a conference matchup on Jan. 15.

“We never have to ask the girls to work hard,” he said. “They bring it every single practice, every game. Just finishing (is what we’re focusing on). Finishing the season, finishing each game, each quarter, each possession to the best of their ability.”