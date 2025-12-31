Ehrman receives national leadership award

Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53 Superintendent Adam Ehrman has been selected as a national 2026 Leader of Distinction by the District Administration Leadership Institute. (Image Provided by Bourbonnais School District)

Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53 Superintendent Adam Ehrman has been selected as a national 2026 Leader of Distinction by the District Administration Leadership Institute.

The award recognizes extraordinary education leaders across the country who combine a clear vision, innovative programs and sustained academic impact. Only a small group of superintendents and district leaders nationwide receive this honor each year.

The Leaders of Distinction category celebrates individuals who redefine what it means to lead with purpose and momentum, according to a news release.

Honorees are recognized for driving transformative progress, crafting policies and systems that elevate learning, and inspiring excellence throughout their districts.

The award highlights leaders whose work breaks barriers, sets new standards for achievement, and creates meaningful opportunities for students, staff and communities.

Ehrman was honored during the District Administration Leadership Institute Superintendents Summit in Palm Beach, Florida, where finalists and national winners were recognized.

Past recipients include superintendents from some of the nation’s highest-performing and most innovative school systems.

Under Ehrman’s leadership, District 53 has reached new levels of academic excellence.

About 60% of schools have obtained “exemplary” status from the Illinois State Board of Education, including schools that had never earned that distinction in previous years. A fourth school narrowly missed the mark, positioning the district for even higher performance in the coming cycle.

Liberty Intermediate was named a Model PLC School at Work, placing it among the top 1% of professional learning communities nationwide, and was designated a Governor’s Blue Ribbon School and a National Blue Ribbon-eligible campus.

In the release, Ehrman said he attributes this progress to a culture built on collaboration, disciplined effort and a clear strategic vision. He noted that that belief has been central to the district’s growth.

“This award reflects the work of our teachers, the resilience of our students and the support of a community that believes in what children can achieve,” Ehrman said in the release. “Our mission is clear. When culture, systems and high expectations align, students thrive. I am honored to accept this recognition on behalf of the entire BESD 53 team.”

Ehrman is known nationally for his research, writing and leadership voice on superintendent wellness, instructional equity and organizational culture.

His published work includes articles on superintendent mental health, and he has been featured in multiple interviews and podcasts examining leadership, stress and system design. He has presented at numerous state and national conferences, including for the American Association of School Administrators, the Illinois Association of School Administrators and the National Superintendents Forum, where he delivered a keynote session in 2025.