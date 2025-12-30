Bishop McNamara girls snap losing streak at State Farm Classic: Monday’s Daily Journal roundup

Girls basketball

State Farm Classic

Bishop McNamara 54, Sacred Heart-Griffin 40: A six-game losing streak is now over for the Fightin’ Irish (5-8), thanks in large part to Trinitee Thompson and her 23 points and 12 rebounds Monday. Jaide Burse added nine points, Haley Jackson had seven points and six steals and five assists while Dillon Pallissard had seven points, four assists and three rebounds.

Wheaton-Warrenville South 42, Kankakee 37: The Kays (14-3) dropped their second straight State Farm Classic contest. Ava Johnson had 20 points while London Stroud had seven and Malea Harrison added five.

Peotone Holiday Tournament

Reed-Custer 56, Richards 47: Alyssa Wollenzien nearly stole her way to a triple-double to lead the Comets (8-7) to a win in the third-place game. She had 29 points, 11 rebounds and seven steals in the game. Kamryn Wilkey added 14 points and two rebounds while Harlie Liebermann had four points and five rebounds.

Peotone 31, Beecher 27: The host Blue Devils (8-9) edged out the Bobcats (7-8) for fifth place in the Peotone Holiday Tournament. Payton Pape had 14 points for Peotone while Peyton Bisping added 12.

No individual stats were immediately available for Beecher.

Boys basketball

State Farm Classic

St. Joseph-Ogden 51, Bishop McNamara 49: The Fightin’ Irish (13-3) nearly erased a 47-40 deficit in the final 90 seconds Monday, but came up just short. Coen Demack led the way with 17 points while Karter Krutsinger had 13.

Wheaton-Warrenville South 50, Bradley-Bourbonnais 22: The Boilermakers (5-9) dropped a second straight State Farm Classic game Monday. Trey Lawrence had five points while DaJuan Brown and Julian Gonzalez had four apiece.

Bismarck-Henning Holiday Tournament

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 49, Milford 37: Jack VanHoveln scored 17 points in defeat for the Bearcats (2-11). Lucas Summers added five points.

Warkins Memorial Tournament

Morrison 69, Beecher 44: The Bobcats (3-9) dropped their third straight game Monday. No individual stats were immediately available.