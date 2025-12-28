Manteno girls basketball repeats as Chicago Christian Tournament champs: Saturday’s Daily Journal roundup

Girls basketball

Chicago Christian Tournament

Manteno 57, Morton 37: The Panthers (15-1) won their 14th in a row and defended their tournament championship behind 21 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and three steals from Emily Horath. Maddie Gesky had 17 points, nine rebounds and four blocks. Lila Prindeville had 10 points and three steals.

State Farm Holiday Classic

Washington 58, Kankakee 11: The Kays (14-2) saw a seven-game winning streak end against last year’s IHSA Class 3A third-place squad. Malea Harrison had five points and Ava Johnson added four.

Olympia 41, Bishop McNamara 28: No individual stats were available for the Fightin’ Irish (4-8).

Peotone Blue Devils Holiday Classic

Reavis 42, Reed-Custer 33: The Comets (7-7) led 10-9 after a quarter, but were outscored 10-3 in the second and never recovered. They’ll face Richards in Monday’s third-place game.

Alyssa Wollenzein had 10 points, two rebounds and two steals. Harlie Liebermann added eight points, 10 boards and three steals.

Beecher 54, Bradley-Bourbonnais 49: No individual stats were available for either team. The Bobcats (7-7) advanced to Monday’s fifth-place game against host Peotone while the Boilermakers (2-10) will face Momence in the seventh-place game.

Peotone 43, Momence 7: No individual stats were available for either team. Peotone improved to 7-9 while Momence slid to 2-8.

Boys basketball

State Farm Holiday Classic

Joliet Catholic 65, Bishop McNamara 48: Karter Krutsinger had 13 points, Callaghan O’Connor added 11 and Coen Demack had 10 for the Fightin’ Irish (13-2).

Rock Island 64, Bradley-Bourbonnais 37: Drew Kubal and Kobe Lawrence had eight points apiece, followed by a seven-point outing from Jakobi Pierce for the Boilermakers (5-8).

Seneca Shipyard Showdown

Wilmington 58, Woodland 54: The Wildcats (8-3) got 18 points apiece from Brysen Meents and Ryan Kettman and 17 from Declan Moran to take fifth place. Meents was an all-tournament selection.

Coal City 68, Reed-Custer 45: The Coalers (6-7) topped their Illinois Central Eight rivals to win the consolation bracket. No individual stats were available for Coal City.

Matt Kuban led the Comets (6-8) with 21 points.

Serena 57, Gardner-South Wilmington 24: The Panthers (7-7) were bested in the consolation third-place game. Leondre Kemp had 10 points.

Cliff Warkins Memorial Tournament

Erie-Prophetstown 60, Beecher 32: The Bobcats (3-8) were bested by the tournament hosts on the opening day. No individual stats were available.

Bismarck-Henning Holiday Tournament

Cristo Rey 62, Milford 56: Jack Van Hoveln went for 24 points as to lead the Bearcats, who also got 10 points apiece from Coby Brown and Maddox Muehling.

Bismarck-Henning 78, Milford 59: Van Hoveln again paced Milford (2-10) with 20 points. Hixon Lafond had 16 points and Brown added 14.