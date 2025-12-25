Ring in the new year with events and fun activities at Prairie Creek Public Library in Dwight

Prairie Creek Public Library in Dwight has fun activities scheduled for January and into the new year. All of these programs are free (unless otherwise specifically indicated) and open to the public. A library card is not required, but those interested in events do need to register.

Blackjack 21 Night will be held at 6 pm on Monday, Jan. 5. Retired professional dealer John Carrillo will discuss blackjack guidelines, strategies, and objectives. Following the discussion, those in attendance will play a mini Blackjack tournament. There is no buy-in and no money involved. The three highest-earning players will win gift cards valued at up to $50.

Teen and Adult Craft Night will kick off the year with Painted Evening Evergreens. Crafters will paint a row of evergreens on glass with an ombre background. You do not need to be an artist; our staff will lead with step-by-step instructions.

Name That Tune (60s and 70s music) will be our Senior Social for January. Meeting at 1 pm on Wednesday, Jan. 14, this program is open to any seniors who would like to participate. Treats will be available to enjoy while you play.

True Crime Discussion Group will meet at 6 pm Thursday, Jan. 15, to discuss Paul Bernardo and Karla Homolka, known as the Ken and Barbie Killers. They became Canada’s most notorious criminals after killing three schoolgirls, including Karla’s little sister. This discussion is open to all adults and teens. Group members will look into the case through books, podcasts, documentaries, or websites, and then get together to discuss their findings and theories.

The Winter Puzzle Race will begin at 10:30 am Saturday, Jan. 17. Solo players or teams with up to four members will race to see who can complete their 300-piece winter-themed puzzle first.

A Tea Tasting will be held at 6 pm Thursday, Jan. 22. This program is presented by Kimberly’s Kupboard of Cabery. Attendees will get to taste the teas and learn the health benefits of each tea presented.

At 10:30 am Saturday, Jan. 24, the library will offer a craft, Winter Button Tree. Teen and adult participants will create a background on canvas and then add buttons to their tree to give it a timeless winter beauty. This craft is already full, but names are being accepted for the wait list.

The Shelf Indulgence Book Discussion Group will meet at 10 am Tuesday, Jan. 27, to discuss “The Last Mrs. Parrish” by Liv Constantine. All adults are welcome to attend. Copies of the book are available for pick-up at the main circulation desk.

What Everyone Should Know about Service Animals will be presented at 6 pm Thursday, Jan. 29. Eloise Becker, who lives with a service dog, will explain how the animals are trained, what they can do, how to respond if a service dog should approach you, and the important difference between a comfort pet and a service dog. Ru, a service dog, will be here to help her demonstrate.

Paint and Plant, an adult and teen craft, will be held at 6 pm Thursday, Feb. 5. Please note this program DOES have a $25 fee. Rejuvenate Plants & Wellness from Crest Hill will lead participants in hands-on creative therapy to provide self-care through the painting of a 4-inch pot and the planting of a plant. While participants enjoy the activity, they will learn about the importance of mental health and self-care. The fee will be paid to Rejuvenate. When signing up for the event at the library, you will be given a link to make your payment. If you prefer to pay cash, you may do that at the library. Seats are not locked in until payment is made.

Cardmaking for Teens and Adults will be available from 10:30 am-1 pm. This is an open room craft; come and go as you please. We will have stamps, paper, and embellishments for Valentine cards or other occasions. You bring the creativity.

Fan favorite Leslie Goddard will present Chicago’s Sweet Candy History at 6 pm Tuesday, Feb. 10. For most of its history, Chicago produced 1/3 of the nation’s candy. Snickers, Milky Way, Wrigley’s gum, Frango Mints, Cracker Jack, Baby Ruth, Butterfinger, and Tootsie Rolls were all produced in Chicago. Learn the history of these treats and take a fun candy quiz.

To register for any of these programs, call 815-584-3061 or find the sign-up link on Facebook.

The library will be closed for the holidays on Dec. 24, 25, and 31, and Jan. 1.

The library also offers ongoing programs for which you do not need to register in advance.

Stayin’ Fit and Active meets Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 8 am. These are gentle workouts. Mondays will be chair yoga and exercises, Wednesdays will be core and strength, and Fridays will be balance workouts. They will NOT meet Dec. 24-28 or Dec 30-Jan. 1.

Toddler Time meets on Wednesdays at 10:30 am and is for children from infancy through age 4 and their caregiver. The program includes stories, crafts, ASL signs, and activities.

For more information on any of these offerings, please call 815-584-3061.