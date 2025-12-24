Bourbonnais announces winners of 6th annual Very Merry Coloring Contest

The village of Bourbonnais announced the winners of the sixth annual Very Merry Coloring Contest sponsored by Aqua Illinois and Fieldstone Credit Union.
The contest was open to residents of all ages from the village and was free to participate in. The custom Bourbonnais coloring page could be downloaded and printed directly at home, or copies were available at the village’s administration office.
A total of 122 entries were received by the Dec. 15 contest deadline.
Winners in each category were:
Ages 6 and younger
• First place: Ellie Butler
• Second place: Duke
• Third place: Silas
Merry Mention
• Fourth place: Ivy P.
• Fifth place: Rosetta
Ages 7 to 10
• First place: Jonas Butler
• Second place: Evelyn Tousignant
• Third place: Charlotte Ramirez
Merry Mention
• Fourth place: Autum Antons
• Fifth place: Sloan Downey
All ages/family
• First place: Ellen Ehrman
• Second place: Leah Peterson
• Third place: Payton Wehrmann
Merry Mention
• Fourth place: Lindsay Jones
• Fifth place: Emma Butler
Special needs
• First place: Nicole Wallace
“We would like to thank everyone for participating in this festive and free family activity,” Mayor Jeff Keast said. “Congratulations to all, and thank you to the judges, who had a difficult time selecting winners with the many talented artists here in Bourbonnais.”
Guest judges included Nikki Moore of Little Me Studio, Becca Maree, and Rory Parilac of the Bourbonnais Public Library District. First-place winners in each category received a $100 Visa gift card, second-place winners received a $50 Visa gift card, and third-place winners received a $25 Visa gift card.
Prizes were made possible by the event sponsors. For upcoming village events, visit villageofbourbonnais.com/visitors/events.