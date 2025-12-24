Bourbonnais announces winners of 6th annual Very Merry Coloring Contest

Pictured L to R: Evelyn Tousignant, Jonas Butler, Ellie Butler, Mayor Jeff Keast, Charlotte Ramirez, Silas, Ellen Ehrman, Duke, Leah Peterson, and Payton Wehrmann. (Not Pictured: Nicole Wallace - 1st Place in Special Needs Category.) (Photo Provided By The Village of Bourbonnais)

The village of Bourbonnais announced the winners of the sixth annual Very Merry Coloring Contest sponsored by Aqua Illinois and Fieldstone Credit Union.

The contest was open to residents of all ages from the village and was free to participate in. The custom Bourbonnais coloring page could be downloaded and printed directly at home, or copies were available at the village’s administration office.

A total of 122 entries were received by the Dec. 15 contest deadline.

Winners in each category were:

Ages 6 and younger

• First place: Ellie Butler

• Second place: Duke

• Third place: Silas

Merry Mention

• Fourth place: Ivy P.

• Fifth place: Rosetta

Ages 7 to 10

• First place: Jonas Butler

• Second place: Evelyn Tousignant

• Third place: Charlotte Ramirez

Merry Mention

• Fourth place: Autum Antons

• Fifth place: Sloan Downey

All ages/family

• First place: Ellen Ehrman

• Second place: Leah Peterson

• Third place: Payton Wehrmann

Merry Mention

• Fourth place: Lindsay Jones

• Fifth place: Emma Butler

Special needs

• First place: Nicole Wallace

“We would like to thank everyone for participating in this festive and free family activity,” Mayor Jeff Keast said. “Congratulations to all, and thank you to the judges, who had a difficult time selecting winners with the many talented artists here in Bourbonnais.”

Guest judges included Nikki Moore of Little Me Studio, Becca Maree, and Rory Parilac of the Bourbonnais Public Library District. First-place winners in each category received a $100 Visa gift card, second-place winners received a $50 Visa gift card, and third-place winners received a $25 Visa gift card.

Prizes were made possible by the event sponsors. For upcoming village events, visit villageofbourbonnais.com/visitors/events.