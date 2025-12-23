Kankakee County Veterans Assistance Commission expands food pantry, financial aid for local vets

Veterans Assistance Commission of Kankakee County's superintendent Eric Peterson, left, a U.S. Army veteran, volunteer Roger Bean, center, a U.S. Navy veteran, and assistant superintendent Karen Smietanski, a 16-year VAC employee, are just a few of the familiar faces helping area veterans. (Tiffany Blanchette)

The Veterans Assistance Commission of Kankakee County (VACKC) is committed to ensuring that eligible veterans and their dependents have access to necessities during times of financial hardship. The Veterans Assistance Commissions are authorized to provide public aid to veterans in need, including assistance with housing, utilities, food, and other essential expenses.

Financial Assistance Program

In 2016, VACKC updated its financial assistance policies to better align with General Assistance standards, Illinois VAC best practices, and guidance commonly relied upon by public bodies statewide. These changes ensured that limited public funds are distributed fairly, responsibly, and in a manner that allows the Commission to serve as many veterans as possible.

Rather than issuing flat-rate payments regardless of income, assistance is now determined using a needs-based model that compares household income to the federal poverty level. While many veterans continue to receive help with shelter costs, assistance may be partial rather than full, and utility assistance is evaluated on a case-by-case basis. This approach allows the Commission to balance individual need with responsible stewardship of public funds.

Since implementing these changes, VACKC has expanded both eligibility and support levels:

· Income eligibility increased from 130% to 150% of the federal poverty level in 2021.

· In February 2025, eligibility expanded to 200% of the federal poverty level, along with increased assistance amounts.

· Since 2021, the maximum monthly assistance has increased from $725 to $1,020.

To qualify for financial assistance, veterans must:

· Reside in Kankakee County.

· Meet income guidelines (currently up to 200% of the federal poverty level).

· Actively seek employment if able to work.

Supporting Long-Term Stability

VACKC staff are trained to ensure veterans are connected to all benefits for which they may be eligible. This includes assistance with programs such as LIHEAP and guidance in applying for VA health care, non-service-connected pensions, and service-connected disability benefits. In many cases, veterans who initially require short-term assistance can achieve long-term stability through newly awarded VA benefits.

Expanded Food Pantry for Veterans

In addition to financial assistance, VACKC has strengthened its food pantry through a partnership with Farm2Veteran, providing veterans with access to high-quality, nutrient-dense foods. This program is designed to supplement household food needs, ease financial strain, and promote healthier outcomes for veterans and their families.

Serving Those Who Served

Through responsible use of public funds, adherence to Illinois law, and community partnerships, the Veterans Assistance Commission of Kankakee County continues to evolve to meet the needs of local veterans.

Veterans seeking assistance or community members seeking additional information are encouraged to contact the Veterans Assistance Commission of Kankakee County directly by calling our office at (815) 937-8489. Our financial assistance application packet and information about our services can be found at our website: https://k3countyvac.com/.