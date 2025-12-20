Rep. Haas honors Chicago Dough in Bourbonnais for community service

For her December Local Business Spotlight, State Rep. Jackie Haas, R-Kankakee, recognized Chicago Dough in Bourbonnais. (Photo provided by office of state Rep. Jackie Haas)

Bourbonnais restaurant Chicago Dough has been honored by state Rep. Jackie Haas, R-Kankakee, as her December Local Business Spotlight.

Chicago Dough is being recognized for its decades of service and commitment to employees and the community, according to a news release from Haas’ office.

Haas recently toured Chicago Dough in Bourbonnais and presented the owners with a certificate of appreciation, citing the restaurant’s history and community involvement.

“I’m honored to feature Chicago Dough for my December Local Business Spotlight,” Haas said in a statement. “Chicago Dough has been a staple in our community since they opened their doors in 1977. They work hard to support our community, provide delicious food and ensure excellent service.”

Chicago Dough first opened Sept. 15, 1977. Current owners Tim and Emma Gordon purchased a portion of the business in January 2018 and have since expanded their ownership.

The restaurant employs more than 40 people and reports a low staff turnover rate, according to the release.

The business stood out in part because of its dedication to employees, Haas noted in the release. One staff member has worked at the restaurant for more than 27 years.

“That speaks volumes about the relationship they have with their staff, which should absolutely be celebrated,” Haas said.

Chicago Dough is planning a Christmas Eve pizza buffet from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 24. The restaurant is located at 545 S. Main St. in Bourbonnais.

More information is available on the restaurant’s website.