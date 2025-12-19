Kankakee, Manteno, Cissna Park, Watseka continue hot girls basketball starts: Thursday’s Daily Journal roundup

Girls basketball

Kankakee 64, Rich Township 23: At home, the Kays (9-1, 4-1 Southland Athletic Conference) got 20 points from Malea Harrison and 19 points from Ava Johnson to run away from the Raptors.

Manteno 67, Newark 22: On the road, the Panthers (11-1) saw nine different players score, including three in double figures. Peyton Boros had 13 points, while Sophie Peterson and Maddie Gesky scored 12 points each. Gesky snared 20 rebounds.

Cissna Park 54, Bismarck-Henning 20: At home, the Timberwolves (8-1, 1-0 Vermilion Valley Conference) showed no signs of rust after 10 days off ahead of their VVC opener. Josie Neukomm had 12 points and three rebounds. Addison Lucht had 11 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals. Annika Stadeli added 10 points, two rebounds and three steals.

Watseka/Milford 62, Oakwood 28: At home, the Warriors made it nine wins in their first 10 games and a 2-0 VVC start. Christa Holohan poured in 22 points, followed by eight points from Noelle Schroeder, as 11 different Warriors scored.

Reed-Custer 53, Somonauk 50: At home, Reed-Custer (6-6) got back to .500 behind Alyssa Wollenzein’s 26 points, 10 rebounds and four steals. Kamryn Wilkey had 14 points and two steals.

Gardner-South Wilmington 30, Grant Park 26: At Grant Park, the visiting Panthers (2-13, 2-3 RVC) snapped a four-game skid behind Maddie Simms and five points apiece from Lilyan Eddy and Ellie Marquez.

No individual stats were immediately available for the Dragons (5-4, 3-2).

Iroquois West 56, Schlarman 32: At Danville, the Raiders pulled even at 7-7 and 1-1 in the VVC behind a game-high 19 points from Phylicity Leonard.

Beecher 77, Illinois Lutheran 14: At Crete, Beecher (6-6, 5-2 RVC) got points from all nine players, including five with double figures. Gianna Bonomo had 13 points, followed by 12 from Madison Smith and 10 apiece from Grace Wuest, Aubrey Tiltges and Molly Vladika.

Morris 38, Coal City 25: At Morris, the Coalers (5-8) saw Riley Walker tally 11 points and three rebounds.

Lisle 45, Herscher 37: At Lisle, the Tigers slid to 6-9 and 1-4 in the ICE. No individual stats were immediately available.

Boys basketball

Beecher 59, Illinois Lutheran 31: At home, the Bobcats (3-6, 3-2 RVC) saw Wences Baumgartner go for 20 points and three steals. Gavin Van Ness had 13 points, five assists and four steals.