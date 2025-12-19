Christmas in the Wards brings holiday hope to Pembroke, Hopkins Park

Christmas in the Wards, a community-centered holiday initiative, will take place on Saturday, Dec. 20.

The event will be at 9 a.m. Lorenzo Smith School, located at 4120 S. Wheeler Road, Hopkins Park.

The program, raffle, and gift giveaway will begin at 11 a.m. The event is designed to uplift families and children across Pembroke and Hopkins Park by providing tangible resources and restoring hope during the holiday season.

Christmas in the Wards is rooted in dignity, generosity, and a sense of collective responsibility. The event is private and intended exclusively for families in Pembroke Township and the Village of Hopkins Park.

Eligibility requires that students be enrolled at Lorenzo R. Smith Elementary School or St. Anne School and/or reside in Pembroke Township, ensuring support is delivered directly to local households most connected to the community.

Families attending this private event will receive computers, bicycles, individual family gifts, winter coats, and other essential resources, all provided as a gesture of hope, encouragement, and community support during the holidays.

This year’s Christmas in the Wards is made possible through the partnership of Kankakee Walmart, S2 Grill, Pembroke Township, the Village of Hopkins Park, and Pembroke School District #259.

Each partner plays a critical role in supporting the planning, resources, and outreach needed to ensure a meaningful impact for local families.

“Christmas in the Wards is about more than giving gifts—it’s about reminding families that they are seen, valued, and supported by their community,” said organizers. “When schools, municipalities, and businesses work together, we can meet needs while strengthening trust and unity.”

Christmas in the Wards reflects a shared belief that strong communities are built through compassion, partnership, and action. As families gather for the holidays, this initiative stands as a reminder that collective effort can create lasting moments of joy and hope.