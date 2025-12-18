Kankakee Holiday Tournament to honor top performers for 75th anniversary

Kankakee's Lavelle McIntosh celebrates with his teammates after winning the Zach Hollywood Riverside Rebounding Award at the 2019 Kankakee Holiday Tournament. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

The Kankakee Holiday Tournament is celebrating a momentous milestone this year, with the 75th installment of the boys basketball event kicking off Friday, Dec. 26.

Before the host Kays take the floor against Chicago Agricultural Science in the opening night finale at 7:30 p.m., the tournament will recognize the All-75th Anniversary Team.

The 75th Kankakee Holiday Tournament is revving up and here is a look at the 75 most impactful players in the tournament’s history, the 2025 field and the Day 1 slate. Come watch some good basketball during the holidays. pic.twitter.com/VbEHEiwRuJ — Kankakee HS Basketball (@KaysBasketball) December 17, 2025

Members of the 75-player team and their families are invited to attend a private reception at 6:30 p.m. in the Kankakee High School cafeteria before the on-court ceremony.

The team features some of the tournament’s most legendary stars and performances from local and statewide standouts alike. The host Kays are well mentioned, dating as far back to the late Harv Schmidt, a 1954 graduate, to 1991 graduate to Andy Kilbride, to current senior standout Lincoln Williams. Other local legends include the late Zach Hollywood (Bradley-Bourbonnais), Jalman Sullivan (St. Anne), the Bishop McNamara father-son duo of David and Michael Hoekstra and more.

For more information, email Kankakee athletics secretary Desiree Engelkens at desiree-engelkens@ksd111.org, Kankakee athletic director Ronnie Wilcox at ronald-wilcox@ksd111.org or call the athletics office at 815-802-5525.