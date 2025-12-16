Riverside CFO Vilt earns national honor

For her excellence in financial operations and for executing key strategic responsibilities with Riverside Healthcare, Patt Vilt has been recognized by Becker’s Healthcare as part of its 2025 “Women hospital and health system CFOs to know” list.

According to a press release, Vilt, Riverside’s Senior Vice President and CFO and Chief Compliance Officer, oversees financial operations, reimbursement, budgeting, internal audit and revenue cycle for both the hospital and physician network.

She joined the system in 1995 and advanced through roles in healthcare finance and senior leadership before being named one of only four CFOs in the organization’s history – and the first woman to hold the title – in 2021, according to a news release.

“I’m grateful to Becker’s Healthcare for including me among its 2025 ‘Women Hospital and Health Systems CFOs to Know,’ ” Vilt, who was previously honored in 2023 and 2024, said in the release.

“This recognition underscores the vital leadership role women play in healthcare and affirms Riverside Healthcare’s dedication to exceptional, patient-centered care,” Vilt said in the release.

Vilt was instrumental in navigating the challenges of 2020, and she continues to guide the system through a complex financial landscape while maintaining a strong compliance culture, according to the release.

Nationally, she has had a significant influence on safety-net financing as the former chair of the board of 340B Health, helping hospitals stretch scarce resources to serve low-income Medicare, Medicaid, and Supplemental Security Income patients through the federal 340B drug pricing program, according to the release.

She is active in professional and community leadership, serving as a member and past president of the Healthcare Financial Management Association’s First Illinois Chapter, a finance committee member for Uplifted Care, and a former foundation board member of Kankakee Community College, according to the release.

The Becker’s Healthcare editorial team accepted nominations for this list and curated it to highlight the incredible accomplishments of women CFOs. This list honors female CFOs for their dedication to optimizing healthcare, according to the release.

“Becker’s Healthcare is proud to recognize these accomplished leaders for their dedication to advancing healthcare,” Becker’s said in a statement.

“Their financial acumen and leadership are essential to the continued success of their hospitals and health systems.”

The full list features individual profiles of all leaders recognized for 2025 and can be found at beckershospitalreview.com.