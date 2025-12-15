Kankakee Police warns drivers to stay sober, wear a seatbelt this Christmas season

The Kankakee Police Department announced last week that it will be making a special effort to enforce laws regarding drunk driving this holiday season.

The police said in a news release that they are joining law enforcement across the state in the effort, which runs through January 5. Officers will partake in“Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “Drive High, Get a DUI,” and “Click It or Ticket” campaigns.

“This season, let’s make safety our shared priority,” said Lieutenant Latham. “If you plan to drink or use impairing substances, plan ahead for a sober ride home and always wear your seat belt. Driving impaired isn’t just dangerous; it’s unacceptable. We’ll be out in full force, and no excuses will be accepted.

Kankakee police urges everyone to take the following steps:

• Plan. Designate a sober driver, use public transportation or arrange for a ride service such as Uber or Lyft.

• Check local options. Utilize your community’s sober ride programs.

• Report dangers. If you spot an impaired driver, pull over safely and contact 911.

• Be a hero. Stop a friend from driving impaired by taking their keys and helping them get home safely.

• Buckle up. It’s your best defense against impaired drivers and one of the simplest ways to save a life.

• Slow down and stay focused. Obey the speed limit and avoid distractions such as texting, scrolling or gaming while driving.