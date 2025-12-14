Dr. Jacinta Green earns medical board certification

The American Board of Physician Specialties announced that Dr. Jacinta Green of Kankakee has completed all requirements for certification in internal medicine through the Board of Certification in Internal Medicine, an ASPS member board of certification.

ASPS is the third-largest nationally recognized multispecialty-certifying organization in the U.S., certifying and recertifying physicians across a myriad of specialties. In order to attain specialty certification, licensed physicians must meet the rigorous requirements of the specialty certification board and the ASPS. Eligibility requirements include advanced training, significant experience, good moral character and successful completion of specialty examinations.

ASPS board certification requires graduation from an accredited medical school; an active state medical license; and completion of an Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education, American Osteopathic Association- or Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada-approved residency with substantial specialty training.

Physicians must pass written examinations based on practice analysis studies and recertify every eight years through additional testing to demonstrate continued competency. All credentials are verified through the Federation of State Medical Boards Credentials Verification Service and American Medical Association Physicians Profiling Service for initial certification and each recertification.