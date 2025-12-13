Celebrate the season in Kankakee with events hosted by Kankakee Valley Park District

Jingle Bingo

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 17, at the Kankakee Valley Park District Rec Center, 150 N. Indiana Ave.

Enjoy a warm meal, refreshments and bingo. Registration is $8 per person (includes meal and two bingo cards), $12 at the door. Additional bingo cards available for purchase. Register at kvpd.com.

Supper with Santa

6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 17, at Bill Spriggs Civic Auditorium, 803 S. 8th Ave.

Enjoy a family dinner with Santa and Mrs. Claus, including photos, carols, crafts and story time. Registration is required by Dec. 16 at kvpd.com. Adults are $12, children ages 2 to 17 are $7, and kids younger than 2 are free.

Noon Year’s Eve Skate Party

10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Dec. 31, at Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena, 1601 River Road.

Participate in this family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration with skating, punch, cookies, photos and a noon countdown. All ages welcome. $15 per person, which includes skate rental. No registration required.