Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Daily Journal

Celebrate the season in Kankakee with events hosted by Kankakee Valley Park District

Kankakee Valley Park District

Kankakee Valley Park District (Daily Journal)

By Marcus Jackson

Jingle Bingo

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 17, at the Kankakee Valley Park District Rec Center, 150 N. Indiana Ave.

Enjoy a warm meal, refreshments and bingo. Registration is $8 per person (includes meal and two bingo cards), $12 at the door. Additional bingo cards available for purchase. Register at kvpd.com.

Supper with Santa

6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 17, at Bill Spriggs Civic Auditorium, 803 S. 8th Ave.

Enjoy a family dinner with Santa and Mrs. Claus, including photos, carols, crafts and story time. Registration is required by Dec. 16 at kvpd.com. Adults are $12, children ages 2 to 17 are $7, and kids younger than 2 are free.

Noon Year’s Eve Skate Party

10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Dec. 31, at Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena, 1601 River Road.

Participate in this family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration with skating, punch, cookies, photos and a noon countdown. All ages welcome. $15 per person, which includes skate rental. No registration required.

KankakeeLocal NewsNewsKankakee County Front Headlines

Marcus Jackson

Marcus Jackson is an editorial assistant for the Shaw Local News Network