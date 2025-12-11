Manteno, Momence boys win at home, Watseka/Milford girls take 6th straight: Wednesday’s Daily Journal Roundup

Boys basketball

Manteno 52, Iroquois West 23: After losing their previous two games, the Panthers (4-3) bounced back with a home win Wednesday. Dylan Polito led the team with 14 points while Eric Eldridge added 10 points.

For Iroquois West (0-7), Tank Wilson had a team-high six points while Wyatt Breen had four.

Momence 59, Wilmington 35: Momence (5-3) downed Wilmington (3-1) to pick up its fourth win in the last five games. Erick Castillo led Momence with 20 points and D’Angelo Hundley added 17.

Wilmington’s Brysen Meents had 13 points while Ryan Kettman had eight.

Girls basketball

Watseka/Milford 54, Peotone 35: The Warriors (8-1) stayed hot with their sixth straight win on Wednesday. Noelle Schroeder and Christa Holohan had 11 points apiece while Kami Muehling and Thayren Rigsby had eight points each.

Payton Pape led Peotone (2-6) with nine points while Callie Weiss added seven.