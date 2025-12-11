Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Daily Journal

Manteno, Momence boys win at home, Watseka/Milford girls take 6th straight: Wednesday’s Daily Journal Roundup

Manteno CUSD. No. 5 logo

Manteno CUSD. No. 5 logo

By Adam Tumino

Boys basketball

Manteno 52, Iroquois West 23: After losing their previous two games, the Panthers (4-3) bounced back with a home win Wednesday. Dylan Polito led the team with 14 points while Eric Eldridge added 10 points.

For Iroquois West (0-7), Tank Wilson had a team-high six points while Wyatt Breen had four.

Momence 59, Wilmington 35: Momence (5-3) downed Wilmington (3-1) to pick up its fourth win in the last five games. Erick Castillo led Momence with 20 points and D’Angelo Hundley added 17.

Wilmington’s Brysen Meents had 13 points while Ryan Kettman had eight.

Girls basketball

Watseka/Milford 54, Peotone 35: The Warriors (8-1) stayed hot with their sixth straight win on Wednesday. Noelle Schroeder and Christa Holohan had 11 points apiece while Kami Muehling and Thayren Rigsby had eight points each.

Payton Pape led Peotone (2-6) with nine points while Callie Weiss added seven.

High School SportsSportsPremiumKankakee County Front HeadlinesBoys BasketballGirls BasketballManteno PrepsMomence PrepsIroquois West PrepsWilmington PrepsWatseka Preps
Adam Tumino

Adam Tumino

Adam Tumino has been a sports reporter at the Daily Journal since October 2024. He is now in his third year covering high school sports, and before that covered sports as a student at Eastern Illinois University.