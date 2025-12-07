Kays win at Chicago Elite Classic, McNamara wins Toyota of Danville Classic: Saturday’s Daily Journal roundup

Boys basketball

Chicago Elite Classic

Kankakee 70, Pace Academy (Ga.) 49: Less than a day after setting Kankakee’s single-game scoring record with 44 points, Lincoln Williams scored 28 more as the Kays (3-0) blew out perennial Georgia powerhouse Pace Academy. Williams also had nine rebounds, four assists, four blocks and two steals. EJ Hazelett and Cedric Terrell III had 16 points apiece, with Hazelett adding five rebounds and Terrell adding four assists.

Toyota of Danville Classic

Bishop McNamara 62, St. Joseph-Ogden 49: The Fightin’ Irish (7-0) repeated as tournament champions while Karter Krutsinger (25 points) was named tournament MVP. Richie Darr and Callaghan O’Connor were all-tournament selections. Coen Demack added 14 points.

Cissna Park 57, Watseka 36: The Timberwolves (1-4) scored their first win of the year to take seventh place while Watseka slid to 1-4. No individual stats were available. Cissna Park’s Dierks Neukomm made the all-tournament team.

Lena-Winslow Stateline Shootout

Lena-Winslow 65, Beecher 30: No individual stats were immediately available for the Bobcats (1-5).

Regular season

Clifton Central 68, Hoopeston 48: Blake Chandler surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his career while leading the Comets (3-1) to their second straight win. He finished with 18 points while Jake Thompson had a team-high 23 points. Mayson Mitchell added 10.

Momence 57, Armstrong 52: D’Angelo Hundley’s 16 points, Erick Castillo’s 12 and Aiden Smith’s 11 helped lead Momence (4-2) pick up a road win. It was Momence’s third victory in a row.

Tri-Point 59, Iroquois West 43: Drew Talbert led the Raiders (0-6) with 10 points in Saturday’s loss. Christian Gaytan and Brody Mueller had seven points apiece.

St. Anne 61, Cornerstone Christian 57: At home, the Cardinals outscored the Cyclones 20-10 in the fourth quarter to move to 4-2. Jackson Hawkins had 14 points, followed by 11 points from Grant Pomaranski, 10 points from Jason Blyle and nine points apiece from Matthew Langellier and Brandon Schoth.

Girls basketball

Watseka/Milford 55, Danville 54: The Warriors (5-1) overcame a nine-point halftime deficit thanks to a 22-point, 13-rebound performance from Christa Holohan, who scored 19 of her points in the second half. Kami Muehling had 14 points while Thayren Rigbsy had seven points and six rebounds.

Clifton Central 43, Wilmington 38: At home, Clifton Central got 12 points from Alexis Prisock and eight points apiece from Ella Ponton and Eriannah Martinez to win their fourth straight game and improve to 5-4.

No individual stats were immediately available for Wilmington (5-3).

Bloomington Central Catholic 57, Bishop McNamara 23: On the road, Bishop McNamara (4-3) saw its two-game win streak get snapped.