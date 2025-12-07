Clifton Central’s annual Madrigal Holiday Celebration returns

Central High School’s Music Department will present “Seize the Madrigal,” this year’s annual Madrigal Holiday Celebration, on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 13-14. (Alex Claney Photography; inc)

Central High School’s Music Department will present “Seize the Madrigal,” this year’s annual Madrigal Holiday Celebration, on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 13-14, at Central High School, 1134 E. 3100 N Road, Clifton.

The performances combine a dessert show in the school cafeteria with a stage performance in Central’s Harold and Jean Miner Auditorium.

Shows begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday, with audiences entering through the Library Entrance.

One ticket covers both performances and includes desserts, coffee, and wassail. Advance tickets cost $7 at https://centralmusicandtheatre.ludus.com, or $10 at the door.

Sixty-five high school and middle school musicians will participate, including the Central High School’s Mixed Madrigals, all-female high school Madrigals, Central’s Instrumental Consort, and Nash Middle School Mini Mads. Directors are Maggie Prendergast, Amy Shinabarger, and Kelly Gifford, with sets by Nikki Shifflet’s Central High School Art Club and script by Martin Kohn.