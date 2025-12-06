UpliftedCare Community Grief Center to host Support Groups & Volunteer opportunities

All women veterans are welcome to attend the Women’s Vet-to-Vet Café from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, December 10th, at the UpliftedCare Community Grief Center, 3115 N. 1000 West Road, Bourbonnais.

Women will have the opportunity to meet other women veterans, share stories, access resources, and make new connections, according to a news release. Coffee & light snacks are provided.

Monthly Caregiver Support Group

Caregivers are invited to join the Caregiver Support Group from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 10, at the UpliftedCare Community Grief Center, 3115 N. 1000 West Road, Bourbonnais.

According to the news release, family caregivers know the role comes with a unique mix of joy and heartache, fulfillment and stress. They are not alone on this complex path.

UpliftedCare said it understands the ups and downs of caregiving and offers a support group designed to provide understanding and expert advice each month. This month’s presentation focuses on “Filling Your Cup - Focusing on Self-Care.”

The phrase “You can’t pour from an empty cup” reminds caregivers to take care of themselves, but that’s easier said than done. This can be especially challenging during the busy holiday season.

At the December meeting, we’ll explore what self-care looks like and offer manageable tips to help caregivers pause and focus on caring for themselves. Light lunch and refreshments will be served.

RSVP by calling 815-939-4141 to ensure adequate materials are prepared.

UpliftedCare Volunteer Opportunity

UpliftedCare invites people to join its volunteer team. It is currently seeking volunteer pet companions and patient-visit volunteers to make weekly visits in the Clifton, Gilman, Danforth, and Dwight areas.

Contact Sarah McCabe, Volunteer Coordinator, at 815-939-4141 for more information about volunteer opportunities.

The UpliftedCare Community Grief Center offers something for everyone at any stage of their grief journey. All services are completely free of charge. Grief support groups are held weekly unless noted below.

Mondays:

Loss of a Parent – 10 a.m.

Finding Your New Normal – 10 a.m.

Grief Walk & Talk 12:00 p.m.

Tuesdays:

Women’s Talk & Tea – 10 a.m.

Spousal Loss – 4 pm

Wednesdays:

Moving Through Grief Yoga – 10 am – (3rd Wednesday of each month)

Child Loss – 4 pm (1st & 3rd Wednesday of each month)

Thursdays:

Grief Book Club (4th Thursday each month)

Saturdays:

Kid’s Hour – 12 pm (3rd Saturday of the month; January, February, April, May, June, July, August & November)

To register for the FREE support group or for more information on all of our grief support services, please call our office today at 815.939.4141.