Kankakee girls rally in 4th quarter to down Lincoln-Way West: Wednesday’s Daily Journal roundup

Girls basketball

Kankakee 45, Lincoln-Way West 38: After trailing 28-23 entering the fourth quarter, the Kays (6-0) put together a 22-10 advantage in the fourth quarter to come back for a win over the Warriors. Ava Johnson had 20 points, 15 of which came in the second half. Malea Harrison added 11 points.

Watseka/Milford 72, Rantoul 50: Christa Holohan scored 15 points in the first quarter alone on her way to a game-high 30 in Wednesday’s win for the Warriors (4-1). She also had eight rebounds. Kami Muehling had 11 points, while Thayren Rigbsy had six points and nine rebounds.

Clifton Central 53, Beecher 39: The Comets (3-4, 2-0 River Valley Conference) got 20 points from Maddie Webb in a home conference win. Eriannah Martinez and Ella Ponton added eight points apiece.

Giana Bonomo led Beecher (2-4, 1-1 RVC) with 14 points. Kaylee Kopec added five points.

Iroquois West 62, Momence 15: The Raiders (3-5) bounced back from consecutive losses with a home win over Momence (1-1).

Tri-Point 50, Gardner-South Wilmington 32: Lilyan Eddy and Maddie Simms had 11 points and 10 points, respectively, as the Panthers (0-8, 0-2 RVC) fell on the road.

Boys basketball

Toyota of Danville Classic

Bishop McNamara 51, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 38: The Fightin’ Irish (5-0) stayed unbeaten on the year with their second win in as many days at the Toyota of Danville Classic. Richie Darr led the team with 15 points, continuing his hot start to the season.

Watseka 55, Oakwood 54: The Warriors (1-1) picked up their first win of the season.

Charleston 56, Cissna Park 51: The Timberwolves (0-3) suffered the tournament loss.

Regular season

Clifton Central 60, Peotone 53: Blake Chandler made five 3-pointers and 18 free throws, reaching 31 points to lead the Comets (2-1) to a win. Connor Unger finished with 11 points.

For Peotone (2-3) Alex Chenoweth had 14 points, while Tyler Walker and Nick Cronin had 13 apiece.

Wilmington 54, Iroquois West 30: Fresh off a state title in football, the Wildcats opened their basketball season with a win. Brysen Meents had 11 points, Walter Gross had 10, and Brodie Strong tallied nine.

For the Raiders (0-5), Wyatt Breen had eight points, and Landen Kraft had six points.

Reed-Custer 54, Somonauk 47: Three players scored in double figures for the Comets (2-2) in a home win. Jesse Tresouthick had 12 points, while Kaden Klein and Matthew Kuban had 11 apiece. Chase Isaac added nine points.