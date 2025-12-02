Watseka Kiwanis Club earns Distinguished Club status for 2024-2025.

Pictured are Ashtyn Barrett, Secretary/Treasurer; Ashley Fink, President; and Noemi Rosa-Axelsen, Division 23 Lieutenant Governor. (Photo Provided By Watseka Kiwanis Club)

The Watseka Kiwanis Club earned Distinguished Club status for 2024-2025, with President Ashley Fink and Secretary/Treasurer Ashtyn Barrett also receiving individual Distinguished awards.

Only 61 of 168 clubs received the distinguished status, with just three clubs earning the honor in their division.

Clubs earn distinguished status by completing required training, growing membership, and leading community initiatives that benefit local children.

Fink follows in the footsteps of her father, Curtis Luecke, who won the Distinguished Award during his presidency in 2020-2021, making them the first father-daughter duo to hold Distinguished president positions in club history.