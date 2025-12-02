Snowy scenes here to stay

Sledders trek back up the hill at Helgeson Park in Bradley on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Those seeking some snowy fun bundled up and took to the hill for some sledding at Bradley’s Helgeson Park on Sunday.

The infamous hill at Helgeson Park, endearingly referred to by locals as “poop hill” due to its proximity to the wastewater treatment plant, KRMA, was blanketed with snow from a large winter storm that brought significant snowfall to a sizable portion of the Midwest on Saturday.

Viviana Villafuerte, 6, of Grundy County, leaps onto her sled at Helgeson Park in Bradley on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

According to the National Weather Service, the long duration of the snowfall resulted in widespread snow accumulations between six and 11 inches across northern Illinois and northwest Indiana, with a few isolated accumulations of around a foot observed near the Wisconsin state line.

In Kankakee, 8.5 inches was observed as of 6 a.m. Sunday and 6.8 inches was observed in Bourbonnais as of 7 a.m. Sunday, the NWS website showed.

Some measurements also may be lower than what was actually observed during the winter storm due to the compaction, melting and blowing of snow Saturday night, the NWS stated in a release.

Heavy flurries fall along South Schuyler Avenue on Saturday evening, Nov. 29, 2025, as snow blanketed the area over the weekend. (Tiffany Blanchette)

“It is rare for snowfall amounts as high as these to occur here as early as November. In fact, this winter storm ended up breaking multiple snowfall records in the month of November,” the NWS release stated.

As area children returned to school after Thanksgiving break this week, the winter season looks to be here to stay with a fast-moving winter system expected to bring 2-4 more inches of snow to northern Illinois on Monday afternoon and evening.